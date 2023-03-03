Max Domi dealt to Stars, Jonathan Quick flipped to Golden Knights

There has been no shortage of drama leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, with more than 30 deals being made over the past week alone.
Although most of the big names are off the board, including Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Timo Meier, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, there’s still plenty of action to be had before the trade window closes as general managers across the league load up for a playoff run or stockpile assets for the future.
Here is a list of every trade along with the latest news and rumors leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline.
The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off the NHL trade deadline in the middle off the night, reportedly acquiring forward Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.
Bonino, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, gives the Penguins some added bottom-six depth. The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season. He is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $2.05-million cap hit.
The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET
Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline.
The Dallas Stars acquired forward Max Domi and goaltender Dylan Wells from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and goaltender Anton Khudobin.
The Chicago Blackhawks reportedly acquired forward Anders Bjork from the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired goaltender Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The Arizona Coyotes acquired forward Jakub Voracek and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jon Gillies.
The Boston Bruins acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a protected 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Mikael Granlund from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick.
The San Jose Sharks acquired forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Mikey Eyssimont.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Teddy Blueger from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Peter DiLiberatore and a 2024 third-round pick.
The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 second-round pick originally belonging to the Washington Capitals, and a 2026 second-round pick.
The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a protected 2023 first-round pick (originally acquired in the Bo Horvat trade) and 2023 second-round pick.
The Carolina Hurricanes acquired defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.
The Los Angeles Kings acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired center Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick
The Minnesota Wild acquired winger Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.
The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Mattias Ekholm and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Tyson Barrie, a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick and forward prospect Reid Schaefer.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.
The New York Islanders acquired forward Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round pick from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Sandin.
The New York Rangers acquired forward Patrick Kane and defense prospect Cooper Zech from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski. The Blackhawks also received Vili Saarijarvi from the Coyotes, while Arizona landed a 2025 fifth-round pick in the three-team deal.
The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.
The San Jose Sharks acquired the rights to unsigned prospect Henry Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.
The Carolina Hurricanes acquired winger Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the rights to unsigned forward Patrik Puistola.
The Nashville Predators acquired forward Austin Rueschhoff from the New York Rangers for future considerations.
The Buffalo Sabres acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward prospect Josh Bloom.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev.
The Nashville Predators acquired forward Isaac Ratcliffe from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations.
The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick (top 10 protected), a 2024 second-round pick, and 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Jack Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Andreas Englund.
The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Timo Meier, forward prospect Timur Ibragimov, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, goaltender Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 seventh-round pick, defensemen Nikita Okhotiuk and Shakir Mukhamadullin, and forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson.
The Montreal Canadiens acquired forward Denis Gurianov from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward prospect Zach Dean.
The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.
The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Will Lockwood and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Keith Kinkaid from Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.
The Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired winger/defenseman Hunter Drew from the anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Josiah Slavin.
The Chicago Blackhawks acquired defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round pick.
The New York Rangers acquired forward Tyler Motte from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly (50 percent retained) and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for 2023 first- and third-round picks, a 2024 second-round pick, along with minor-league forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette. The Minnesota Wild retained 25 percent of O’Reilly’s salary in exchange for Toronto 2025 fourth-round pick, while also sending forward prospect Josh Pillar to the Maple Leafs.
The New York Rangers acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner.
The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.
The New York Islanders acquired forward Bo Horvat from the Vancouer Canucks in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a protected 2023 first-round pick.
The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Ryan Merkley and forward Matt Nieto from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald.
The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Jasper Wetherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo.