Max Domi dealt to Stars, Jonathan Quick flipped to Golden Knights

There has been no shortage of drama leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline, with more than 30 deals being made over the past week alone.

Although most of the big names are off the board, including Patrick Kane, Jakob Chychrun, Timo Meier, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, there’s still plenty of action to be had before the trade window closes as general managers across the league load up for a playoff run or stockpile assets for the future.

Here is a list of every trade along with the latest news and rumors leading up to the 2023 NHL trade deadline.

The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off the NHL trade deadline in the middle off the night, reportedly acquiring forward Nick Bonino from the San Jose Sharks.

Bonino, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, gives the Penguins some added bottom-six depth. The 34-year-old has 10 goals and 19 points in 59 games this season. He is in the final year of a two-year contract that carries a $2.05-million cap hit.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET

Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline.