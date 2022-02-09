Mavericks would need ‘significant’ offer to deal Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson Mavs solo, white jersey

The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday at 3 p.m. Here’s the latest on the Knicks…

Feb. 9, 3:35 p.m.

SNY’s Ian Begley reports that one team earlier this week was under the impression that the Dallas Mavericks wouldn’t trade Jalen Brunson unless the offer for him was “significant.”

Brunson, 25, can be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He is having a strong season for the Mavs, averaging career-highs in points (16.1) and assists (5.5) in 54 games played.

Feb. 9, 3:31 p.m.

In discussions between the Knicks and at least one team, Cam Reddish’s name has been discussed, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.

It’s unclear if the Knicks offered Reddish in talks or if teams asked about him, but the Knicks hadn’t immediately shut down the conversation, per sources.

The Knicks traded a 2023 first-round pick and Kevin Knox to the Atlanta Hawks for Reddish in January.

Trade rules prevent New York from aggregating Reddish’s salary in a bigger deal. He would have to be moved in a trade that matched his own salary.

Feb. 9, 11:38 a.m.

The Sacramento Kings were among teams interested in Julius Randle earlier this week, reports SNY’s Ian Begley. However, after dealing for Domantas Sabonis with the Indiana Pacers, Begley believes Randle could be off their board.

Begley adds if the Knicks don’t move Randle by the deadline, some members in the organization have expressed their confidence that the club can be effective if Randle continues to run the floor and play with the energy he has recently.

Randle is averaging 30 points, 10.7 rebounds, and six assists per game on this current road trip. After a shaky start, the Knicks will certainly hope that production continues from their 2020-21 All-Star if he remains on the team.

Feb. 9, 11:35 a.m.

The Knicks have gotten some calls on Evan Fournier, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.

The New Orleans Pelicans touched base at one point, though they just made a big deal for CJ McCollum, so that’s likely off the table.

But the Knicks are looking to clear some space for Cam Reddish to get more consistent playing time, and Fournier could be the Knicks player who moves because of that. Alec Burks is another potential trade option. Begley mentions the Utah Jazz as a fit there.

Feb. 8, 5:46 p.m.

The Knicks have checked in with the Sacramento Kings on the availability of Harrison Barnes, reports The New York Post’s Marc Berman.

Sacramento made a huge splash on Tuesday, bringing in Domantas Sabonis and sending Tyrese Haliburton among others in a package to the Indiana Pacers. They’re clearly willing to shake up their roster, so the Knicks could be wondering if the veteran Barnes could be moved as well.

Feb. 6, 9:57 a.m.

The Detroit Pistons are among teams interested in Mitchell Robinson, sources tell SNY’s Ian Begley.

The Pistons are in the hunt for players who match the timeline of their No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham. They want to build a sustainable team that can grow together, and at 23 years old, Robinson fits the mold.

Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, and if the Knicks don’t intend to re-sign him to an extension, trading him would be the right thing to get something in return.

Feb. 3, 1 p.m.

SNY’s Ian Begley reports that Alec Burks is probably the most likely Knicks player to be traded.

Burks has hit a shooting slump, but he’s still a solid bench scorer that a playoff contender could use. The Knicks are also trying to find some space for Cam Reddish, who has been stuck on the bench since he was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks.

Begley mentions teams like the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks among those that could have interest in Burks.