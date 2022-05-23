Mavericks, Warriors exchange words after wild Steph Curry no-look 3-pointer

Mavs, Dubs exchange words after wild Steph no-look 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors superstar Steph Curry was feeling himself in the first half of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, and he punctuated his 16-point half with one of his patented no-look turnaround 3-pointers.

Curry’s 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run by the Warriors and gave them a 43-42 lead at American Airline Center, forcing Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to call a timeout.

Curry celebrated by sticking his tongue out while running back down the court as the timeout was being called.

It appears the Mavericks didn’t appreciate Curry’s celebration, leading to players from both teams needing to be separated.

Cooler heads prevailed with Draymond Green and Curry talking to Mavericks star Luka Dončić before play resumed in Game 3.

In related news, Andre Iguodala reacted just like every single member of Dub Nation when Curry hit the no-look 3-pointer.

Curry and the Warriors took a 48-47 lead into the locker room at halftime.