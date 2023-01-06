Mavericks to waive Kemba Walker, who becomes free agent

NBA: DEC 10 Mavericks at Bulls

Kemba Walker spent the last offseason working on getting his knees healthy and working to convince teams he still had plenty in the tank. The Mavericks were desperate for a little depth at the point guard spot so they took a chance on the former All-Star.

Despite some big moments, it didn’t work out. Walker was on a non-guaranteed contract and the Mavericks will waive him rather than pick up his deal for the remainder of the season. Multiple reports are confirming this:

Marc Stein confirmed this in his newsletter.

The move would open up the Mavericks’ 15th roster spot for a potential 10-day contract signing — with Walker also eligible to re-sign on a 10-day deal — or perhaps allow them to take in an extra player in a deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. In his six-week stint as a Maverick, Walker appeared in just nine games, averaging 8.0 points in 16.0 minutes per game.

Walker is a free agent and will continue looking for an NBA landing spot, but considering his now lengthy history of knee issues and where his game is at age 32, the UConn legend may have a tough time finding a role domestically. That said, any young team looking for a consummate veteran mentor and professional could do much worse than bringing in Walker.

