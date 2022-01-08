Mavericks to let Isaiah Thomas go

Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas’ 10-day contract with Dallas expires before the Mavericks’ next game Sunday and Thomas’ brief Mavs stint will then come to an end, league sources say. Thomas could only play in one game as a Maverick before he had to enter the league’s health and safety protocols.

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Mavs not expected to confirm Isaiah Thomas

sportando.basketball/en/mavs-not-ex… – 2:48 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Isaiah Thomas’ 10-day contract with Dallas expires before the Mavericks’ next game Sunday and Thomas’ brief Mavs stint will then come to an end, league sources say.

Thomas could only play in one game as a Maverick before he had to enter the league’s health and safety protocols. – 12:06 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Our (mostly) weekly mailbag. We take a look at Dirk memories (and that statue), plus COVID replacement players like Isaiah Thomas.

mavs.com/mavs-mailbag1-… – 8:28 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Among many points LeBron is making about this issue, he relates an anecdote when Isaiah Thomas was coming out of Washington, and he wondered if he was related to Isiah Thomas — and resolved the issue by Googling to find out. – 4:28 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Isaiah Thomas being in a Fred Meyer when he got the call to join the Mavericks is very relatable. Part of @Brian Windhorst‘s look at the logistics of COVID-19 replacements: es.pn/3F3fGtZ (ESPN+) – 3:35 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Dallas Mavericks say that Kristaps Porzingis, Trey Burke, Boban Marjanovic and Isaiah Thomas remain out for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors because of health and safety protocols – 5:52 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Mavericks say Trey Burke (H&S protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanović (H&S protocols), Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (H&S protocols) will all miss tonight’s game against Golden State. – 5:52 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

No new names on the Mavericks’ midday injury updates. Kristaps Porzingis, Boban Marjanovic, Isaiah Thomas out with the protocols. Willie Cauley-Stein still on leave. Trey Burke is questionable. – 2:12 PM

Tim MacMahon: Sources: Mavs, who anticipate regulars clearing protocols soon, do not plan to sign a 10-day hardship player to replace Isaiah Thomas. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 31, 2021

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas plans to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is expected to join team in Sacramento tonight. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 29, 2021

Shams Charania: The Lakers and Isaiah Thomas won’t do a second 10-day contract, making him a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Multiple teams are expected to express interest in Thomas, who averaged 9.3 points in four games for Lakers. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2021