Mavericks star Luka Doncic leaves game vs. Suns early with left ankle sprain

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ruled out of their game against the Phoenix Suns after he rolled his ankle just a few minutes into the game on Thursday night.

Doncic, early in the first quarter at the Footprint Center, threw a pump fake in the post while trying to make a move to the rim. As he spun around and planted, his left foot got tangled up with Mikal Bridges’ foot and rolled on its side. Doncic immediately started limping, and quickly walked off to the locker room.

Doncic was ruled out at the start of the second quarter with a left ankle sprain. He had one rebound and missed two shots in his three minutes.

It’s unclear how severe the injury is, but initial X-rays came back negative.

