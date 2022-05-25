Mavericks rain 3s to force Game 5 in West finals vs. Wariors

DALLAS — Not even a leaky roof could stop the Dallas Mavericks from forcing a Game 5.

The Mavericks rained down 3-pointers and held off a fourth-quarter rally by Golden State Warriors for a 119-109 win in Game 4 on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. The Warriors hold a 3-1 Western Conference finals series lead.

Dallas knocked down eight 3-pointers in the third quarter to take a 29-point lead heading into the fourth. Golden State went on a run to open the final period, forcing the Mavericks to put Luka Doncic back in.

The Warriors cut it to an eight-point deficit with mostly bench players on the floor before making a final push with three starters and Jordan Poole at the 3:03 mark. The Mavericks had to continue running through their star in order to avoid elimination for at least one more game.

Doncic finished one assist shy of a triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. His fellow starters provided much-needed help after a dismal Game 3 showing. Dorian Finney-Smith had 23 points, and Reggie Bullock, coming off a scoreless outing, added 18.

The Mavericks were 20-for-43 from 3-point range (46.5%). They shot 50% from the field.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 20 points and eight assists. Poole added 14 points off the bench.

The game was delayed 16 minutes after halftime while arena crew addressed a leak in the roof that saw water pooling on the court.

Game 5 is 9 p.m. ET Thursday (TNT) at Chase Center in San Francisco.