Mavericks fined $750K by NBA for ‘conduct detrimental to the league’ vs. Bulls

The NBA announced on Friday that the Dallas Mavericks have been fined $750,000 for “conduct detrimental to the league in an elimination game” after sitting some of their most productive players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 in an attempt to better their draft position.

In that game, which the Mavs lost 115-112, Dallas sat Kyrie Irving, Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, and Christian Wood. Luka Doncic played just for two quarters. Winning would have sent the Mavs to the play-in tournament. Losing eliminated them and gave them a better chance at keeping their first-round draft pick. Their 2023 first-round pick belongs to the New York Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, but only if it’s outside the top ten. Losing to the Bulls allowed allowed the Mavs cement the 10th seed in the upcoming NBA draft lottery.

And with phenom Victor Wembanyama in the draft pool, that’s what many teams want. Which is why the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver were keeping their eyes peeled for even a whiff of tanking.

The Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban were fined $750,000 by the NBA for tanking during a game against the Bulls. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Sitting those players will cost the Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban $750,000, which isn’t much of a punishment when the team rakes in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue every year (and the owner is a billionaire). There was the possibility of a harsher punishment if the team had told their participating players to try and lose on the court, but the NBA’s investigation found that the tanking stopped at lineup construction and all of the Mavs guys who played against the Bulls last week were really playing to win.

Is fining the Bulls $750K, which Cuban could probably pay just from the change he finds in his couch cushions, really the best way to deter tanking? The NBA thinks so, but when everyone you’re working with is a multimillionaire, putting a $750K price tag on breaking the rules may not actually stop anyone from doing anything.