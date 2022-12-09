Maverick wins another major pre-Oscars award as Best Picture chances soar

Top Gun: Maverick is hitting peak altitude at a key point in the 2023 Oscars race.

After winning prizes from the National Board of Review and the Producers Guild of America earlier this week, Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel — currently the top-grossing film of the year — has won a spot on the AFI Awards’ Movies of the Year list, which typically includes awards-bound titles that end up with major nominations at the Academy Awards.

On Thursday, the film was named the best movie of 2022 by the NBR, while the PGA (a group that contains heavy crossover membership with the Academy) gave Cruise its individual David O. Selznick award for excellence in theatrical production.

In addition to getting big pickup on the Oscars trail, Top Gun: Maverick earned $718 million at the domestic box office atop a further $770 million around the world, bringing its global total to $1.48 billion since its release in may.

Other films that appeared on Friday’s AFI Awards list include Michelle Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Viola Davis’ The Woman King, Jordan Peele’s Nope, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, and the Austin Butler-starring Elvis biopic, among others. The annual roster typically highlights movies that go on to hit big at the Oscars, like last year’s CODA, which preceded its Best Picture victory with recognition from AFI, the National Board of Review, and the PGA.

Ahead of the Jan. 13 ceremony, see the full list of 2022 AFI Awards winners in film and TV below.

2022 AFI Awards Movies of the Year

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Nope

She Said

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

2022 AFI Awards TV Shows of the Year

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Better Call Saul

Hacks

Mo

Pachinko

Reservation Dogs

Severance

Somebody Somewhere

The White Lotus

