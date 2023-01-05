Maverick’ Tops UK Home Entertainment Charts  – The Hamden Journal

Top Gun: Maverick was the highest-selling home entertainment title in the UK in 2022, according to figures released today by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) and the Official Charts Company (OCC).

Tom Cruise’s high-flying sequel netted over 1.2 million sales across DVD, Blu-ray and Digital EST, BASE and OCC reported. The original 1986 Top Gun was also the biggest rental title on Video on Demand (VOD) platforms.

Marvel’s time-traveling Spider-Man: No Way Home was the second-highest home title, with over 900,000 sales across DVD, Blu-ray, and EST. The third film in Tom Holland’s Spidey series also recorded a rental performance of over 450k on VOD. Encanto was the bestselling children’s title alongside its release on Disney+.

Over 50 films debuted as Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) titles in the UK in 2022. Overall, UK consumers had nearly 50 million subscriptions across the year, with 6.4% growth year on year. These figures align with Disney+ and Netflix introducing new ad-tiered options and new streamers like Paramount+ moving into the UK market.

HBO/Sky’s Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragons dominated the TV charts, taking the top spot, and Doctor Who was top of the TV DISC chart with three titles in the top 10. There was also a strong physical media presence on the charts, with Downton Abbey: A New Era selling 190k DVD copies. Over 40% of physical sales in 2022 were Blu-ray and 4k UHD. Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, was the most popular physical title.

“UK Home Entertainment has evolved at an electrifying speed to meet the needs of savvy audiences,” Liz Bales, Chief Executive, BASE, said. “With so much choice available these days, film and TV lovers show us that what they are watching drives the way that they watch it. That said, a big Box Office number is still the greatest predictor of Home Entertainment success, so it was fantastic to see Top Gun: Maverick convert its outstanding cinema performance into the biggest sales of the year and the original Top Gun movie had a huge result on rental, proving once again that audiences love nostalgia.”