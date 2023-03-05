Maverick’ & ‘Everything Everywhere’ Take Top Film Honors; ‘The Bear’, ‘Andor’ Among TV Winners — Full List

Top Gun: Maverick took the marquee Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) honor and Everything Everywhere All At Once landed the top Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) award at the 73rd ACE Eddie Awards Sunday. Hosted by Ashley Nicole Black, the winners were announced live in a ceremony at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Eddie Hamilton, ACE, edited Maverick, a film that earned Tom Cruise the Producer’s Guild’s David O. Selznick award at last week’s PGA Awards. The honor puts Hamilton and Top Gun: Maverick in frontrunner status in the Best Film Editing Oscar race, for which both Maverick and Everything Everywhere are nominated.

Since the turn of the 21st century, the Eddie winner for theatrical drama has gone on to score the Academy Award for Best Editing 13 of 22 times — but none of the past three years. In 2022, King Richard took that ACE trophy, but Dune went home with the Oscar. Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis and Tár also are up for the Editing statuette as the Oscars on March 12.

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads Oscar nominations with 11 and Top Gun: Maverick has six noms. Everything Everywhere also won the BAFTA film editing award.

Also scoring top film honors was Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which took the Best Edited Animated Feature Film award and Fire Of Love, which was honored as Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical).

TV winners included the editors behind FX’s The Bear and CBS’ The Neighborhood on the comedy side and Disney+s Andor on the drama side. Vice, Love, Death & Robots and A Black Lady Sketch Show also picked up trophies.

“There are not many post teams that look like us,” noted Filo of A Black Lady Sketch Show‘s team of Black editors. “We hope to see so many more that look like us.”

HBO’s The White Lotus won for Best Edited Limited Series and George Carlin’s American Dream took the non-theatrical documentary honor.

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood received the 2023 ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, which recognizes a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film, presented by her Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan. “You have given generations of girls and and women of color, heroes that look like them,” Lathan said. “You are a fierce woman just like your Woman King.”

Prince-Bythewood gave a special nod to her “forever editor’ Terilyn Shropshire, who is “embedded in the DNA of my work.”

Film editors Lynne Willingham and Don Zimmerman were honored with Career Achievement Awards.

Bryan Cranston, who presented Willingham with the Career Achievement Award, praised her contribution to editing. “Lynne didn’t set out to be a trailblazer for other female editors. She has been a mentor and an inspiration to many women working in film and TV paving the way for a new generation,” Cranston said.

Here are the winners at the 2023 ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Rogers

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

Top Gun: Maverick

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical):

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Ken Schretzmann, ACE; Holly Klein

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Andor: “One Way Out”

Simon Smith

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci”

John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Bear: “System”

Joanna Naugle

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation”

Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):

Fire of Love

Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):

George Carlin’s American Dream

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling”

Kirk Baxter, ACE

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!”

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Bradinn French, Taylor Joy Mason, S. Robyn Wilson

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns”

Paula Salhany, Brandon Kieffer, Andrew Pattison, Catherine Lee, Victoria Lesiw

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute

