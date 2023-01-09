Maverick’, ‘The Batman’, ‘Elvis’ On List – The Hamden Journal

The American Society of Cinematographers has unveiled the nominations for its 37th annual ASC Awards, honoring the year’s best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography.

The society’s marquee Theatrical Feature Film nominees are Roger Deakins for Empire of Light, Greig Fraser for The Batman , Darius Khondji for Bardo, Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick and Mandy Walker for Elvis.

Fraser won the ASC’s top prize last year for Dune, en route to winning the Cinematography Oscar. The ASC film winner has won the Academy Award nearly half of the time — 17 times in its 36 years.

On the small-screen front, the only program that made a return trip to the nominations was Hacks, which again is up for Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series.

Here are the nominees for the 2023 ASC Awards:

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mandy Walker, Elvis (Warner Bros.)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, War Sailor (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, The Quiet Girl (Super)

Andrew Wheeler, God’s Country (IFC Films)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

John Conroy, Westworld – “Années Folles” (HBO/HBO Max)

Catherine Goldschmidt, House of the Dragon – “The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO Max)

Alejandro Martinez, House of the Dragon – “The Green Council” (HBO/HBO Max)

M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer, 1899 – “The Calling” (Netflix)

PILOT, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE, TELEVISION

Todd Banhazl, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – “The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – “The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities – “The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, Lost Ollie – “Bali Hai” (Netflix)

Sean Porter, The Old Man – “I” (FX)

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES

Adam Bricker, Hacks – “The Click” (HBO/HBO Max)

Carl Herse, Barry – “Starting Now” (HB0/HBO Max)

Stephen Murphy, Atlanta – “New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, Russian Doll– “Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, Atlanta – “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

Marshall Adams, Better Call Saul – “Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman, Interview With the Vampire ­– “Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, Snowfall – “Departures” (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, The Old Man – “IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, Snowpiercer – “Bound by One Track” (TNT)

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das, All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)

Adam Bricker, Chef’s Table: Pizza ­– “Franco Pepe” (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, This Stolen Country of Mine