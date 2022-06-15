Maverick’ star Miles Teller reveals he got terribly sick after testing positive for jet fuel in his blood

On Tuesday, Miles Teller swung by Late Night With Seth Meyers and revealed that he got terribly sick while shooting Top Gun: Maverick. The actor was doing some aerial exercises in a jet and upon landing, he realized something was very wrong

“So we landed, I’m just like, ‘I’m not feeling too good,’ Teller explained. “And I was really hot, and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet, and I’m just covered in hives, like, head to toe.”

Teller went to the doctor and had a blood analysis performed. He then spent the evening in an oatmeal bath, trying to reduce the hives on his skin. The following day, he received some interesting news from his doctor.

“My bloodwork comes back, and I have flame-retardant, pesticides, and jet fuel in my blood,” Teller said.

The actor’s sacrifice appears to have been worth it, as Maverick just became the highest grossing film of 2022. But when he attempted to brag about his unusual blood analysis to co-star Tom Cruise, he learned that one-upping the star is a mission impossible.

“So then I go to set the next day, and Tom’s like, ‘So, how did it go, Miles what did they find?’ Teller recalled. “I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ And without even skipping a beat, Tom just goes, ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid.’”

Late Night With Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

