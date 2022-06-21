Maverick’ Speeds Past $900M Worldwide – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick‘s jet-propulsion continues as the Tom Cruise-starrer has now crossed $900M global in just 25 days of release. The worldwide cume through Monday is $901.9M. Of that, domestic makes up $474.8M with the international box office accounting for $427.1M.

This Joseph Kosinski-directed film is simply on a tear, and as we’ve previously noted, clearly has $1B in its sights. Cruise landed in Korea this past weekend — a huge market for him — and fans were out in droves. TGM opens there on Thursday.

Only four days ago, Maverick topped $800M global, becoming Cruise’s biggest movie ever.

