Maverick’ Song At Ceremony – The Hamden Journal

After weeks of speculation, Oscarcast director Glenn Weiss said today that Lady Gaga will not perform her Best Song nominee “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick at Sunday’s 95th annual Academy Awards.

The singer had told producers she was planning on coming to the ceremony as a nominee, but she won’t have time to prepare a number because she’s shooting Joker: Folie à Deux.

The other four tunes up for the Best Original Song Oscar — “Applause” (from Tell It like a Woman), “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), “Naatu Naatu” (RRR) and “This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — will be performed during the show.

Lady Gaga has performed at the Oscars twice before, for the Diane Warren collaboration “Til It Happens to You” from the doc The Hunting Ground in 2016 and for “Shallow” From A Star Is Born, which won the Oscar in 2019. She appeared last year aiding Liza Minelli in presenting the Best Picture prize to CODA.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 95th Annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ABC is airing the show live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 countries around the world.

MORE TO COME…