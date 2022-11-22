Maverick’ Sets Streaming Date On Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ today announced today that Top Gun: Maverick, the top grossing film of 2022, will be available to stream globally on the service beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.

Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick has crossed the $1.4B mark worldwide, becoming one of the top-grossing films of all time. The streaming date puts the blockbuster in homes just in time for the holidays.