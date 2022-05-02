Maverick’ Premiere Livestream, ‘Bridgerton’ Make-Up Event – The Hamden Journal

The world premiere on Wednesday of Paramount’s long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The video platform announced the venture at an event in New York kicking off the NewFronts.

Along with the Top Gun premiere, YouTube also announced a Bridgerton event featuring one of its creators, Jackie Aina, interviewing Pat McGrath about her makeup line tied to the hit Netflix series. The tie-in extends an effort by Netflix to develop additional revenue for the Shonda Rhimes show, whose second season is the most-viewed English language series in Netflix history.

The Top Gun livestream, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET, is a production of MTV News and Velocity. MTV News correspondents Josh Horowitz, Dometi Pongo and Simone Boyce will host it, delivering real-time, exclusive content and red-carpet moments from the film’s San Diego unspooling.

Cast members Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman are among those slated to attend, as are director Joe Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The livestream will make use of YouTube’s new Live Redirect feature to re-route audiences from 150 Paramount-affiliated channels, spanning millions of subscribers, to the livestream.

The livestream will enable Paramount to “connect with audiences worldwide in an inclusive and engaging way,” said Lee Sears, EVP and head of Velocity International, and GM of international events, aigital, ad sales & integrated marketing for Paramount Global.

“This livestream event is such a powerful and innovative use of Paramount’s global reach across their network of YouTube channels,” said Fede Goldenberg, global head of TV & movie AVOD

Partnerships, YouTube.

After an excruciatingly long wait for Paramount due to Covid, the studio was able to turn on the promotional jets for Maverick last week, screening the film at CinemaCon.