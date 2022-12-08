Maverick’ Named Best Picture by National Board of Review

Maverick’ Named Best Picture by National Board of Review

by

“Top Gun: Maverick” has been named best picture by the National Board of Review, the organization announced Thursday.

Other winners include Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) as best actress, Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) as best actor and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) as best director.

More from Variety

Over the last 30 years, the winner of best film has gone on to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture, except for once every decade — 2014’s “A Most Violent Year,” 2000’s “Quills” and 1998’s “Gods and Monsters.” In the 1980s, there were technically two misses with 1987’s “Empire of the Sun” and 1983’s “Betrayal,” which tied with “Terms of Endearment.”

NBR’s most recent best film selections were Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” and George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Last year, Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” won the top prize but was only able to muster a single Oscar nom, for original score (Terence Blanchard), so the jury is still out if that one will represent the 2020s.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Film: Top Gun: Maverick 

Best DirectorSteven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best ActorColin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best ActressMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting ActorBrendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting ActressJanelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original ScreenplayMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted ScreenplayEdward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Breakthrough Performance Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Breakthrough Performance: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature:  Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best International FilmClose

Best DocumentarySr. 

Best EnsembleWomen Talking

Outstanding Achievement in CinematographyClaudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina, 1985 

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Aftersun 

Avatar: The Way of Water 

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once 

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

RRR

Till 

The Woman King 

Women Talking 

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985 

Decision to Leave 

EO 

Saint Omer 

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Descendant 

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Wildcat 

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

Armageddon Time

Emily the Criminal 

The Eternal Daughter 

Funny Pages 

The Inspection 

Living 

A Love Song

Nanny 

The Wonder 

To Leslie 

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.