Maverick’ Named Best Picture by National Board of Review

“Top Gun: Maverick” has been named best picture by the National Board of Review, the organization announced Thursday.

Other winners include Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) as best actress, Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) as best actor and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) as best director.

Over the last 30 years, the winner of best film has gone on to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture, except for once every decade — 2014’s “A Most Violent Year,” 2000’s “Quills” and 1998’s “Gods and Monsters.” In the 1980s, there were technically two misses with 1987’s “Empire of the Sun” and 1983’s “Betrayal,” which tied with “Terms of Endearment.”

NBR’s most recent best film selections were Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” and George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Last year, Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” won the top prize but was only able to muster a single Oscar nom, for original score (Terence Blanchard), so the jury is still out if that one will represent the 2020s.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Film : Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director : Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor : Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress : Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor : Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress : Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay : Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted Screenplay : Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Breakthrough Performance : Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Breakthrough Performance : Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut : Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature : Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best International Film : Close

Best Documentary : Sr.

Best Ensemble : Women Talking

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography : Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina, 1985

Top Films (in alphabetical order) :

Aftersun

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Till

The Woman King

Women Talking

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order) :

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Decision to Leave

EO

Saint Omer

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order) :

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Descendant

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Wildcat

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order) :

Armageddon Time

Emily the Criminal

The Eternal Daughter

Funny Pages

The Inspection

Living

A Love Song

Nanny

The Wonder

To Leslie

