Maverick’ Film, ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga has announced the new song from “Top Gun: Maverick” “Hold My Hand.” The song written by Gaga, features in the film opening May 27 and will be released on May 3.

In the highly-anticipated film, Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a courageous test pilot who dodges the advancement in rank that would ground him. He finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

More from Variety

Gaga’s soaring ballad comes after Cruise was first spotted at her Las Vegas show, Enigma in December 2019. “Hold My Hand” was written for the motion picture and is featured throughout the film. The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice.

The film’s score is a collaboration of composers including Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Lorne Balfe who worked on “Mission Impossible: Fallout” also worked on the film’s score.

Earlier this week, the singer teased lyrics from the song, writing, “Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey.”

The following day, Gaga shared, “Pull me close wrap me in your aching arms I see that you’re hurtin’”

“Hold My Hand” will undoubtedly be an early Original Song contender. Gaga won her first Oscar in 2019 for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” which she penned alongside co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.