Maverick’ Cruising Over $200M Offshore; Buzzes Past Original – The Hamden Journal

Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $185M at the international box office through Thursday. This puts it on course to cross $200M today in offshore play. Couple that with domestic’s equally supersonic performance and Maverick will reach $400M+ global in less than two full frames of play.

On Thursday, Tom Cruise’s return to the cockpit surpassed the overseas lifetime of the original 1986 Top Gun which has been clocked at $176M. We understand that the gross on that Tony Scott-directed movie is difficult to translate to today’s dollars, given in part that the Euro didn’t even exist pre-2002 and that box office reporting was vastly different back then. Regardless, this is a milestone.

Despite what might be perceived as distractions from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the UK, that market has lit the fires for Maverick. The TG:M cume there is $35.4M through Thursday. Coincidentally, the spectacle of Thursday”s flypast of Buckingham Palace by aircraft from the Royal Navy and the RAF could essentially equate to free advertising for Maverick while the market has a four-day holiday.

The second best market on TG:M so far is France at $15.7M through Thursday. The movie is benefiting from coverage of the Cannes Film Festival premiere and the love-in there for Cruise. I personally know people who have seen it multiple times here. And, we’re hearing anecdotal evidence of revisits elsewhere.

Just behind France, Australia and Japan are tied at $15.2M through Thursday. The Middle East is at $9.7M, Germany at $9M, Brazil at $7M, and Mexico and Italy at 6.1M.