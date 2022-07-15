Maverick’ Becomes Paramount’s Biggest Global Grosser Ever – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: The phenomenon that is Top Gun: Maverick continues as the Tom Cruise-starrer has surpassed the $600M mark at the international box office. This comes just days after it flew by $600M domestic. Now heading into its 8th weekend of global release, the Paramount/Skydance stunner has reached across $1.2B through Thursday worldwide.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel is currently sitting at $602.5M from 65 offshore markets and $606M from North America, tallying up to $1,208.5M global through yesterday.

With these numbers, Top Gun: Maverick has become Paramount Pictures’ highest grossing film ever globally, surpassing Transformers: Age Of Extinction.

In 28 overseas markets, Maverick is the biggest Parmount live action movie of all time, including such majors as the UK, France, Australia and Brazil.

