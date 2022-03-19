Maury to End After 31-Year Run, Will Continue to Air in Syndication — Report

Long-standing daytime talk show Maury is coming to an end after 31 years on the air, according to a report from Broadcasting+Cable.

The series, which is of course hosted by TV veteran Maury Povich, will cease production this spring, but will continue to air repeats in syndication.

TVLine reached out to NBCUniversal on Saturday afternoon for comment.

Maury began in 1991 as The Maury Povich Show under the auspices of Paramount Domestic Television. However, in 1998, its title was shortened when production was taken over by what is now known as NBCUniversal. It was last renewed two years ago through the 2021-2022 TV season. In May of 2016, the show celebrated a huge milestone as it marked its 3,000th episode.

Povich began his career as a radio reporter in Washington D.C. before achieving national fame as the host of A Current Affair in 1986. He stayed with the infotainment series until his departure in 1990.

In other recent daytime news, Nick Cannon’s talk show and The Good Dish were cancelled after just one season, while Judge Jerry will finish its run in September, having been cancelled after three seasons. In addition, The Wendy Williams Show will end production after 12 seasons on the air, with Sherri Shepherd formally taking over this fall with a newly titled syndicated talk show in Williams’ current Fox time slots.

Also beginning this fall is The Jennifer Hudson Show. The one-hour syndicated series will air on Fox Television Stations throughout the country and will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

Sad to see Maury go after all of these years, and will you keep watching its repeats? Let us know by dropping some comments below.

