Mauricio Dubón thanks Giants in heartfelt goodbye after Astros trade

Dubón thanks Giants for making childhood dream come true

Saturday was a bittersweet morning for the Giants as they said goodbye to a more recent fan favorite.

Mauricio Dubón was traded to the Houston Astros for catch/first baseman Michael Papierski on Saturday morning.

Dubón, who fulfilled his dreams of someday playing for the Giants, gave a heartfelt farewell to his childhood team.

The 27-year-old was born in Honduras and moved to Northern California as a teenager to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional baseball player.

He grew into a Giants fan and made his childhood dreams come true when San Francisco acquired him at the trade deadline in 2019.

It didn’t take long for Dubón to become a fan favorite at Oracle Park as he fulfilled his dream for 177 games.

He will now join an Astros team that had won 11 straight games heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Nationals.

