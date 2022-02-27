Maurice Creek, former Indiana basketball player, stranded in Ukraine

Former Indiana Hoosier basketball player Maurice Creek is stranded in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion and said his latest attempt to flee the country Saturday was put on hold due to security issues.

Creek, who plays professionally in the Ukrainian SuperLeague, told WJLA Friday he is stuck in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and that the situation has left him feeling “terrified.”

“My mother is crying every day, my father is worried sick, my brothers are calling me nonstop every day,” Creek said of his family back home in Maryland.

“I’m terrified, I’m terrified,” Creek added. “I’m not just that because I’m in it, I’m saying it because it’s real. I’m not gonna lie, I’m terrified right now. It’s a terrible time, so I can use all the comfort and need all the love and support I can get.”

Creek has been active on social media, updating his situation. He told the station he has been moving between his apartment and bomb shelters since the attacks began.

Saturday morning, Creek reported he was on his way out of Ukraine. An hour later, he said he was still stuck.

Maurice Creek said the situation has left him terrified, as the Ukrainian SuperLeague player has been active on social media updating his situation. Barcroft Media via Getty Images

“JUST WHEN I THOUGHT I WOULD BE GETTING OUT UKRAINE TODAY… THE SIRENS GO OFF,” he lamented in a tweet.

The 31-year-old played three seasons with the Hoosiers before transferring to George Washington University in 2013. He began his international career the following season before joining the SuperLeague in 2018.