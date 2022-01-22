Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has a lot invested in today’s NFL Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennesee Titans.

McIngvale placed a $1.1 million bet on the Bengals winning against the 3 1/2 point spread against Tennessee at Caesar’s, according to The Action Network on Twitter.

But McIngvale earlier also bet $700,000 on the Titans to win the Super Bowl. If that happens, Mack will win $5.9 million.

McIngvale, 70, and his wife, Linda, founded Gallery Furniture in 1981.

In the past, McIngvale has used bets as insurance to cover promotions his stores offer.

He is also known for his support of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

