Matthew Weiner Dramedy Scrapped During Pandemic, No Longer In Development At FX – The Hamden Journal

A dramedy by Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is one of many TV series put in development before the coronavirus pandemic that didn’t make it through.

“It is no longer in development,” Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, told The Hamden Journal earlier today in an interview tied to the network’s TCA presentation, noting that the decision was made a long time ago. “There is all this development that was tracking and that was on par before Covid. Some things continued on and some things fell apart as part of the last two years.”

The dramedy received an outsized attention for a project in development when news of it broke in 2020 in light of the misconduct allegations against Weiner stemming from the Emmy winner’s behavior during the run of Mad Men.

Details on the project were never officially confirmed. The half-hour dramedy was described as having a mystery element and Charlie Kaufman-type odd and quirky comedic tone. Weiner was writer, director and executive producer; FX Productions was the studio.

Early on, there was casting talk around the series, with Matthew Broderick eyed for it at some point but no talent was ever attached.