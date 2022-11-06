Matthew Tkachuk suspended 2 games for intentional high-stick

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been by the NHL for high-sticking Jonathan Quick on Saturday.

Tkachuk, who will forfeit a hair over $100,000 in salary , got the hammer from NHL Player Safety after he seemed to intentionally poke at Jonathan Quick’s face following a whistle at end of the game between the Los Angeles Kings and Panthers last night.

These extracurriculars are nothing new for one of the NHL’s leading pests. In just seven seasons in the league, this marks Tkachuk’s fourth suspension, along with a fine he John Klingberg last season.

Reaction amongst hockey fans was understandably pretty strong, given Tkachuk’s spotty history, as well as his reputation around the NHL.

Others called for a longer suspension against Tkachuk given the nature of the high-stick, and the potential damage it could’ve done had it gotten Quick somewhere vulnerable such as his eye.

The suspension will cause Tkachuk to miss Florida’s next games against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night, as well as their game Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old has registered five goals and 12 assists in 12 games in his first season with the Panthers after arriving in the Sunshine State via a blockbuster trade from the Calgary Flames in July.

Tkachuk will be eligible to return next Saturday when he gets his first crack at his former Battle of Alberta rival Edmonton Oilers in Florida.

