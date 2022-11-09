Matthew Perry Got The Last Line On The Series Finale Of ‘Friends’ Per His Request – The Hamden Journal

Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request.

In the final episode of the sitcom that ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed up the show after 10 seasons.

“Before that final episode, I’d taken Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the last line?’ That’s why as we all troop out of the apartment, and Rachel has suggested one last coffee, I got to bring the curtain down on Friends.”

The Friends cast was made up of Perry, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), David Schwimmer (Ross), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe). In the last episode of the series, Monica is clearing out her apartment and everyone leaves their key on the kitchen counter. Rachel suggests they all go for coffee to which they agree to do so before Chandler delivers one of his sarcastic lines asking, “Where?”

As fans of the show know, the group of friends was often seen hanging out at Central Perk coffee shop.

“I love the look on Schwimmer’s face as I deliver that line — it’s the perfect mixture of affection and amusement, exactly what the show Friends had always given to the world,” Perry added.

The complete series of Friends is available to stream on HBO Max.