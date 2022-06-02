Matthew Morrison Speaks On His Dismissal From ‘SYTYCD’ – The Hamden Journal

A story that insinuated Matthew Morrison was fired as a judge from reality competition So You Think You Can Dance because of harassing a female contestant distorts the truth, the star said today in an Instagram post.

People magazine, citing “a source” close to the reality show, reported earlier this week that Morrison was released because of harassing messages to a female contestant. She allegedly approached producers, who involved Fox, who then fired Morrison after an investigation.

Today, Morrison responded to the allegations.

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” he began in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday. “So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

He then read the alleged message. “Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.” “The end,” he said after reading. “I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years, and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show. He added, “It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait. I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better.” Morrison said he “in no way” wanted this “to take away from the show,” and wished the contestants and his fellow judges “all the best.” Earlier this week, he issued a statement blaming “production protocols” for his downfall.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show,” Morrison said in a statement provided to The Hamden Journal. “After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”