Matthew Morrison Out as SYTYCD Judge After Failing to Follow ‘Production Protocols’

Matthew Morrison‘s tenure as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance will be short-lived: The Glee vet is exiting Fox’s long-running competition series after failing to follow judging protocol. The news comes just one week after the premiere of Season 17.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show,” Morrison said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.

“I cannot apologize enough to all involved,” he added, “and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

US Weekly was first to break the news of Morrison’s departure.

SYTYCD‘s COVID-delayed 17th season premiered May 18 with an entirely new judging panel that consisted of Morrison, JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Since the show’s early episodes are all pre-taped, Morrison will continue to appear through mid-June

A Fox insider tells TVLine that a new judge will be brought in to replace Morrison in time for the next wave of the competition starting on June 15. An announcement on his successor will be made soon.

