Matthew Morrison & JoJo Siwa Join As Judges Alongside Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss As Cat Deeley Also Returns

So You Think You Can Dance has found its new judging lineup.

Glee star Matthew Morrison and YouTube star JoJo Siwa have joined the judging panel alongside Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a judge on season 15.

Cat Deeley, who has hosted the Fox show since season two in 2006, also returns as host.

It comes after Nigel Lythgoe revealed last month that he had not been invited back on the show, which returns to Fox after a three-year break.

The series will premiere on Wednesday May 18 at 9pm, following the season finale of The Masked Singer.

The series is returning for its 17th season this summer, having previously had production paused in 2020 after being hit by the Covid-19 shutdown.

The show features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation and breaking.

The series is produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. Rosie Seitchik serves as showrunner and will exec produce alongside co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

