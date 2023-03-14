Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson Apple Comedy David West Read – The Hamden Journal

Apple is getting the original True Detective band back together.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are to star in a half-hour comedy series for the streamer from The Big Door Prize creator and showrunner David West Read.

The untitled series is an odd couple love story that revolves around the “strange and beautiful bond” between the pair. The series will see their friendship “tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas”.

McConaughey and Harrelson starred together in the first season of HBO’s True Detective, which aired in 2014. However, the pair have been friends for years and previously starred together in 1998’s Welcome to Hollywood, 1999’s EDtv and 2008’s Surfer Dude.

They regular vacation together, something that’s been described as a “friendship tour” such as last year’s trip to Dubrovnik to celebrate Harrelson’s birthday, which saw the pair paddle boarding together.

The series is produced by Skydance Television, which is behind Apple’s The Big Door Prize, a comedy series starring Chris O’Dowd that launches later this month, and Foundation.

West Read, who was also a writer/exec producer on Schitt’s Creek, will exec produce alongside Harrelson and McConaughey, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.