Matthew McConaughey to talk gun violence at White House

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will speak at Tuesday’s White House press briefing about the slaughter of 21 people at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

It’s unclear if the “Magic Mike” and “Killer Joe” actor will take questions or simply hand over the podium to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The latter happened last week during a visit by South Korean boy band BTS.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m., but it often starts late.

In a statement to the press pool, the White House described McConaughey as “a native of Uvalde, father, and gun owner.”

The A-list actor also visited the Capitol on Monday, but his handlers shielded him from reporter questions.

McConaughey, 52, decided last year against running for Texas governor as a centrist after flirting with the possibility.

The White House briefing room cameo comes after President Biden on Tuesday morning met with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) to discuss the status of bipartisan gun control talks.

Matthew McConaughey will speak at the White House press briefing about the Uvalde shooting. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey meeting with Sen. Dick Durbin in DC. Twitter/@SenatorDurbin

Biden has called for a ban on AR-15-style weapons, but it’s possible there could be enough support for narrower restrictions, such as an increased age limit for semi-automatic guns.

The Uvalde massacre on May 24 was committed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos with a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle. Just 10 days earlier, 18-year-old Payton Gendron allegedly murdered 10 people at a Buffalo, NY, grocery store with an AR-15-style rifle that he legally purchased.

Then-President Donald Trump in 2018 endorsed raising the AR-15 age limit after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz used a legally purchased AR-15 to murder 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla.