Matthew McConaughey says he and Kate Hudson were ‘legitimately kind of pissed off at each other’ while filming the iconic ‘You’re So Vain’ scene for ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”Paramount

Matthew McConaughey talked about filming “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” with costar Kate Hudson.

He said the two were “pissed” at each other while shooting the “You’re So Vain” scene.

“Probably for things that were happening in character and out of character and off-set, we’d gotten under each other’s skin.”

As with most jobs, actors can sometimes get fed up with each other on set. That seems to have been the case with Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey when they were making their beloved 2003 romantic comedy, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

As the movie celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, the stars got on an Instagram livestream to celebrate the moment, and McConaughey revealed some insight into one of the movie’s most famous scenes.

In the movie, Hudson plays an advice columnist whose latest piece focuses on how she can make any man break up with her in 10 days. McConaughey plays an advertising executive who bets he can make a woman fall in love with him in, you guessed it, 10 days. Of course, the two choose each other for their projects and hilarity ensues.

Things blow up for the two at a major gala when they each realize what the other is doing. It leads to one of the movie’s most memorable scenes when they go on stage and sing Carly Simon’s famous “You’re So Vain” — very badly.

The sequence is filled with little jabs, as the two get more and more annoyed at one another.

McConaughey revealed on the Instagram chat (via Variety) that the reason why that scene may have worked so well is because, at the time of shooting it, he and Hudson weren’t on the best of terms.

“Underneath, probably for things that were happening in character and out of character and off-set, we’d gotten under each other’s skin a little bit,” he said. “We were legitimately kind of pissed off at each other in a really cool way. Like okay, that worked. But can we inject a little more of the charm and the love and the desire and the lust in there?”

Hudson also had to make sure she didn’t sing the song too well.

In Vanity Fair’s 20th anniversary oral history of the movie, the star said that, although she’s a good singer, she had to come up with a performance that would fit the tone of the scene.

“For me, it wasn’t about like, ‘Oh, don’t sing good’ or ‘Try to sing bad,’ it was more about what are we doing?” she said. “I’m embarrassed, I can’t stand this guy, and I just want out. But then there’s a little bit of competitiveness that goes head-to-head with him. I think of all of those things, that made it fun to watch.”

