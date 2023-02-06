Matthew McConaughey. As Elvis. As a secret agent. That’s the show.

Austin Butler is still chasing Oscars gold for the voice, but nipping at his heels is Matthew McConaughey, who’s slated to voice the King of Rock and Roll in a new adult animated series about Elvis Presley if he were a secret agent.

It was back in 2019 that Netflix announced Agent Elvis (previously titled Agent King) was coming our way from Presley’s former wife Priscilla Presley and rock star John Eddie, but McConaughey’s casting was confirmed on Monday.

Matthew McConaughey attends the premiere of Illumination’s “Sing 2” on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.; Agent Elvis. Matthew McConaughey as Elvis in Agent Elvis. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; NETFLIX Matthew McConaughey stars as the King in Netflix’s ‘Agent Elvis’ adult animated comedy.

By day, the “Hound Dog” and “Burning Love” singer holds down his music career. By night, he plays super-spy with sidekick Scatters, his trigger-happy pet chimp, for a secret government program that combats the forces that threaten the country he loves so much.

Eddie co-showruns and writes Agent Elvis, in addition to executive producing with Priscilla. Mike Arnold, who worked on Archer, showruns and serves as head writer on the series.

There’s also a teaser trailer so you can hear how McConaughey merges his Texan drawl with the Presley voice.

Fashion designer John Varvatos provided the designs for Presley’s looks in the show, while Oscar-nominated filmmaker Robert Valley worked on the animation. Also, Agent Elvis is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

A specific premiere date was not announced, but Agent Elvis will make its debut sometime next month.

