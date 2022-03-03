Matthew McConaughey Addresses Those Hair Transplant Rumors 20 Years Later

Matthew McConaughey knows a thing or two about simply cutting his losses.

In a recent interview with LADBible, the 52-year-old actor opened up about experiencing significant hair loss in the ‘90s, to which—as he also detailed in his 2020 memoir, Greenlights—he took action by shaving his head, since he heard a “fresh start” was the best solution.

“How did it grow back?” Matthew asked the outlet. “That’s a great mystery.”

However, Matthew credits his process with something else that isn’t all that mysterious. “I get this topical ointment and I rub it into my scalp, once a day for 10 minutes,” the actor shared. “I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it—no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor.” Added Matthew, “All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”

As fans may recall (especially of the rom-com variety) around that time, Matthew would go on to star a slew of movies, including The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

“You can go back and look at things like The Wedding Planner and those things—I mean, you’ll see, I was losing,” he told LADBible. “I got a picture: turn of the millennium party in 2000 in Jamaica, I was looking down laughing and there was a baseball-sized bald spot on the top of my head.”

As for where those surgical rumors arose from, Matthew recalled once running into a doctor in Beverly Hills who told him that his name came up every year at an international hair transplant convention—thanks to one surgeon taking credit for “regenerating” his hair.

“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it, and see?'” Matthew recalled of the run-in with the doctor. “I said, ‘Yeah man.’ He goes, ‘You don’t have transplants.’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t.'”

And if you’re wondering, Matthew also explained that he is still sticking to his topical routine to this day, which has, of course, yielded astounding results. “I’m not gonna quit to see if like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?'” Matthew shared. “I’m not taking that chance.”