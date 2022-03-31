Matthew Judon has appropriate reaction to Rams signing Bobby Wagner

Judon has appropriate reaction to Rams signing Bobby Wagner originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matthew Judon’s recruiting skills need some work.

The New England Patriots linebacker has spent the offseason attempting to get top free agents — and even non-free agents — to join him in Foxboro. Those efforts have proven unsuccessful.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots dip into Michigan pool for speed on D

Another one of Judon’s targets, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, signed a five-year deal worth up to $65 million with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. That announcement came shortly after Judon got Patriots fans’ hopes up with a cryptic tweet.

When it was revealed Wagner was headed to the reigning Super Bowl champions, Judon was both disappointed and confused.

“How much cap does the rams have,” he wrote.

It’s a valid question. The Rams also signed star wide receiver Allen Robinson — yes, Judon tried recruiting him to the Patriots too — to a three-year, $46.5 million deal earlier in the offseason. They recently signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.

L.A. freed up cap space with Von Miller and Sebastian Joseph-Day leaving in free agency, Andrew Whitworth retiring, Robert Woods restructuring his contract before being traded to the Tennessee Titans, and more offseason departures.

With Wagner off the board, Judon will simply focus his recruiting efforts on another star. Odell Beckham Jr., who spent the latter part of 2021 with the Rams, is still available and already has gotten Judon’s pitch to sign with New England.