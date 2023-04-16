Matthew Fitzpatrick beats Jordan Spieth in long playoff for second career win

Jordan Spieth missed putts to win the playoff on the first two holes on Sunday at Harbour Town, which left the door open for Matthew Fitzpatrick. (David Yeazell/USA Today)

Jordan Spieth had his chances on Sunday afternoon.

But after watching him miss two winning putts in their playoff, Matthew Fitzpatrick finally made his move.

Fitzpatrick overtook Spieth and won the RBC Heritage on Sunday afternoon on the third playoff hole thanks to what was an incredible approach shot on the 18th at Harbour Town Golf Links. Fitzpatrick stuck his approach to just a foot from the hole, which left him with a tap-in birdie to pick up his second-career win on the PGA Tour.

Spieth, who narrowly missed chances to win on the first and second playoff holes, sent his approach off the back side of the green. That left the win to Fitzpatrick, who hadn’t won on Tour since his U.S. Open win last summer.

Spieth should have beaten Fitzpatrick on the first playoff hole. Both of their drives landed in the fairway, but Spieth landed his approach about 12.5 feet from the cup while Fitzpatrick’s sailed more than 33 feet past.

But Spieth’s birdie putt rimmed out, which left him stunned on the green bent over in disbelief. Fitzpatrick made his par, which sent the two back out to the 17th for their second playoff hole.

Spieth did it again, too. Both players hit great shots off the tee on the par 3 to about 10 feet each, though Fitzpatrick sent his birdie putt left of the cup. Spieth, with another chance to get the win, sent his putt just inches off the right lip of the cup.

That sent the two back to the 18th, where Fitzpatrick got the win.

Fitzpatrick started the day with a one-shot lead, thanks to a career-low 63 in the third round where he carded six birdies and an eagle. He’s now the first Englishman to win the plaid jacket since Nick Faldo did in 1984.

Spieth was trying to defend a title for the first time in his career following his victory at Harbour Town last season, where he beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. Spieth is now 5-4 in playoffs in his career. He has five top-10 finishes this season including last week’s T4 at the Masters — which only came after a huge final-round 66.

Cantlay finished alone in third at 16-under, and Xander Schauffele was one shot back in fourth. Top-ranked Jon Rham, fresh off his win at the Masters last week, finished T15 after posting a 3-under 68 on Sunday. He is the first winner at Augusta National to play the following week on Tour since 2015.