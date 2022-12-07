Matt Strahm agrees to two-year, $15M contract with Phillies

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Dombrowski’s Phillies sign Red Sox reliever in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

More change is coming to the Boston Red Sox’ bullpen in 2023.

Left-handed reliever Matt Strahm is finalizing a two-year, $15 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday night.

Strahm pitched 44.2 innings of relief for the Red Sox in 2022, recording four saves and posting a 3.82 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP. He was very effective early in the season but struggled down the stretch, allowing six runs over his final five appearances.

Tomase: While Dombrowski signs superstars, Bloom aims distressingly smaller

The 31-year-old expressed a desire to convert to a starting role in 2023, which made it unlikely he’d re-sign with Boston. It’s unclear what his role will be with the Phillies, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski — who spent five seasons leading the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 — had no problem shelling out $7.5 million per year to Strahm.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, have added veteran right-hander Chris Martin and lefty Joely Rodriguez but still could use additional reinforcements to shore up a bullpen that had the American League’s second-worst ERA in 2022.