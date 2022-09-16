Matt Smith says Prince Harry once called him ‘granddad’ when they met at a polo match

Matt Smith in 2022, left; right, as Price Philip on “The Crown.”Mike Marsland/WireIMage; Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Matt Smith is known for playing Prince Philip on the early seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

The actor recently revealed that when he met Prince Harry, the royal jokingly called him “granddad.”

“It sounds a bit grand, but it wasn’t that grand,” Smith said of meeting Harry at a polo match.

Matt Smith is known for playing Prince Philip on Netflix’s “The Crown,” and the actor revealed in a recent interview that his work on the show once led to a hilarious interaction with Prince Harry.

“I met Harry once, at polo, which sounds a bit grand, but it wasn’t that grand,” the “House of the Dragon” star recalled during an appearance on “The Today Show” Thursday.

“And he walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad,'” Smith continued, shaking cohost Savannah Guthrie’s hand in an imitation of Harry’s gesture to him.

“He watched the show! Well, I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then,” the actor added.

Guthrie agreed, telling Smith: “Well, he certainly watched your episodes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Smith revealed that a friend of his once attended a dinner that Prince Philip was also present for. During the dinner, Smith said, his friend and Philip talked briefly about “The Crown,” and by the time the meal was close to ending, Smith’s friend decided to ask the royal if he watched the show.

According to Smith, his friend remembered Philip replying, “Don’t be ridiculous.”

Smith currently stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.” The “Doctor Who” star told Guthrie and cohost Hoda Kotb during his appearance on “The Today Show” that he was initially “hesitant” to take on the role, but is now glad he has the chance to play such a “gnarly” character.

