Matt Ryan, Boston Celtics will reportedly not reunite for 2022-23 NBA season

Despite going out in the 2K23 NBA Las Vegas Summer League like a boss by nailing a game-winning 3-point shot on a twisted ankle, the Boston Celtics and reserve wing Matt Ryan — one of the team’s two way players for the 2021-22 campaign — do not seem likely to reunite for another season together per recent reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Per the Globe reporter, Ryan will not be back with the Celtics for their 2022-23 campaign despite his solid showing with the Sin City Celtics this summer, perhaps signaling that the team has other ideas for players to bring on to fill one of the team’s three open regular roster slots for next season.

The ball club’s primary need will be for a backup big man or two to help spell Boston’s frontcourt with oft-injured Robert Williams III and vet Al Horford likely needing time off.

But wing depth is another area of the few where Boston is arguably thinnest, making the news about Ryan not even being extended a camp invite a bit of a surprise that likely signals other things to come.

