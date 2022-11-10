Matt Ryan back at practice with Colts

A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday.

Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich got a pink slip after a blowout loss against the Patriots last Sunday. Ryan spent most of that time rehabbing a shoulder injury and the process progressed to on-field work on Thursday.

Reporters at Colts practice noted that Ryan was on the field as the team continued preparing to face the Raiders this weekend.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has already said that Ehlinger will start this weekend. Before Reich was fired, he said the plan was for Ehlinger to start the rest of the season and the belief was that Ryan’s $17 million in injury guarantees for next season played a role in that decision, but Colts owner Jim Irsay said this week that there are no objections to playing Ryan again this year.

