Matt Rhule first open spring practice, Marcus Satterfield, Tony White press conference

Nebraska held its first open-practice to media on Thursday.
Media got an opportunity to observe special teams, offensive and defensive drills.
Check out the sights and sounds from practice and interviews with the coordinators in the videos below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.
Sights & Sounds Video
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu
Y29tL2VtYmVkL0tFejZPUEZxUlM0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm
cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu
Y29tL2VtYmVkL3BYcEN1Y3JUMFpZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm
cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Defensive Coordinator Tony White
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs
c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu
Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJYMkxzOXRtT1FZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm
cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=