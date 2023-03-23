Matt Rhule first open spring practice, Marcus Satterfield, Tony White press conference

Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule first open spring practice, Marcus Satterfield, Tony White press conference

football
Jansen Coburn

InsideNebraska

Staff Writer

Nebraska held its first open-practice to media on Thursday.

Media got an opportunity to observe special teams, offensive and defensive drills.

Check out the sights and sounds from practice and interviews with the coordinators in the videos below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.

Sights & Sounds Video

Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield

Defensive Coordinator Tony White

