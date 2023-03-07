Matt Mattox Excited For Purdue Football’s Returning Offensive Linemen Cast

Purdue offensive line coach Matt Mattox is well-traveled in his 18-year collegiate coaching career, but he embarks on a new chapter heading into 2023. It has been a long road to West Lafayette, but Mattox joined Ryan Walters’ staff with the Boilermakers, and he couldn’t be more excited. “I thought I was probably going to be a high school teacher and coach, and that was going to be my deal in northeast Kansas, and I’d call it a day once we’re done with that, but I’m excited about how my journey has been,” Mattox said. Mattox has coached in the Big 12, AAC, Conference USA, MAC, FCS, and even the junior college level during his career, but now starts his work in the Big Ten. He recognizes the significance of the move, knowing the history and tradition of offensive line play in the conference. “I’m fired up. This is where big men come that want to take it to the next level. You want to come play in this conference, and I know that the NFL is looking at that. So I’m excited about being able to hopefully get guys in here that we can continue to pump out and put out there and get into the next level,” Mattox said. Mattox is no stranger to coaching NFL talent. Just last year, he helped UTSA offensive lineman Spencer Burford get selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round. He also coached Conor Williams at Texas, who was picked in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The former Houston Cougars tight end and offensive tackle has deep ties to the state of Texas, spending time on staff at Texas, Houston, and Tulsa, amongst other stops. He joins forces with another coach that has spent his fair share of time in The Lone Star State. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will call the offense, and Mattox is excited see how the Boilermakers attack plays out on Saturdays in the fall. “I’m excited about that opportunity. He’s always had great quarterbacks, personnel, great skill [players], and big running backs that can go downhill. So when you have dynamic threats all over the place, it just makes the defenses have to defend the whole field, so it’s exciting,” Mattox said. Mattox comes from UTSA, where head coach Jeff Traylor utilized an uptempo offense for the Road Runners. Last season in San Antonio, UTSA was 11th in the country in plays per game, with 77.4, while scoring 35.6 points per game, good for 16th in college football. “I think the great thing is he wants to play with tempo, and so I’m used to doing that right now and coming from that world, and so we’re all on the same page,” Mattox said. Similar to the teachings of Harrell’s Air Raid offense, Mattox wants to make things as simple as possible for his offensive linemen, allowing them to play free and make plays. “Schematically, we try to keep things very simple and limited as far as you know, not getting over communication and too many things where they’re not able to go out and be physical and come off the ball,” Mattox said. “If you have a fast receiver or a big physical lineman and you’re doing too much to where they have to slow down and think, or they aren’t just 100% sure, to allow their physical ability to take over, then that’s when you start having problems.”

Over the last two months, Purdue’s new coaching staff has had time to gel and get familiar with each other. Mattox believes the Boilermaker coaches share the common goal of creating a healthy environment around their players, which will lead to success on the gridiron. “I think that’s the great thing about our personnel here as far as the coaching staff and our energy. It’s just we want to be around the kids, we want the kids to feel good and have that positive environment. I think when you give kids that opportunity to want to come up here and play this game and be around you, then they’re going to naturally soak it up,” Mattox said. Throughout his career, Mattox has made being honest and genuine with his players a point of emphasis. In the world of NIL and the transfer portal, he has learned what athletes want out of their coaches. “I think the biggest thing that I have probably taken over all these years is kids just want you to be real. They want real honest conversations. They want somebody that can tell them the truth,” Mattox said. Purdue’s offensive line coach will look to apply that as he takes over leading the trenches for the Boilermakers in 2023. Mattox says that if Purdue wants to get back to the Big Ten Championship Game, he and his group will have to excel next season. “We know it all starts and ends up front. If we want to go win Big Ten Championships, it’s gonna have to be about the [offensive line and defensive line],” Mattox said. The Boilermakers’ offensive line is a group that returns four of five starters from last season, which allowed two sacks per game. The room is headlined by returning veterans Eric Miller, Gus Hartwig, Daniel Johnson, and Sione Finau, all of whom are seniors or graduate players. Mattox has been impressed by the work his experienced group has put in this off-season already. “As far as leadership, they do the right things. They show up and go to work every single day,” Mattox said. “That experience coming back is going to be key for us.” All four of the returning elder statesmen on the offensive line are expected to have a significant role with the Boilermakers next fall. Eric Miller, who used his COVID year to return for a sixth and final season, is expected to start at the right tackle position. A former Kent State transfer who had his 2022 season cut short due to injury, Daniel Johnson has the ability to play both tackle spots and could fight for a starting role or serve as a valuable depth piece on the line. Another transfer, Sione Finau, was used in a reserve role behind Marcus Mbow and Spencer Holstege last season. After Holstege transferred to UCLA in December, the door is now open for Finau to fight for a starting spot. There is a question mark at the center spot, however. Gus Hartwig suffered a season-ending leg injury late last season, and the timetable for his return is uncertain. If Hartwig makes a full recovery by the season opener, he will be penciled in as the team’s starting center. If he is unable to start the season, redshirt-junior Josh Kaltenberger is a top candidate to fill in.

In addition to the veteran returners, Purdue also brings back a pair of young and talented offensive linemen that played significant roles for the Boilermakers in 2022. After breakout seasons as redshirt freshmen, Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa are slated to be a part of Purdue’s starting line heading into 2023. Their experience last season is something that Mattox thinks will be valuable for the Boilermakers as they transition to a new era. “I’m excited about those young guys that got an opportunity to play because there’s one thing you can’t replace,” Mattox said. “The only way to really get that experience is to get game reps.” Despite returning a solid core of offensive linemen, that did not stop Mattox and the coaching staff from bringing in additional talent from the transfer portal and the junior college market. Former Bowling Green lineman Jalen Grant headed to the Big Ten to join Purdue in the transfer portal and could have a prominent role in the fall. During his time with the Falcons, Grant started 27 games, including 12 at center and 15 at left guard. He will likely compete with Sione Finau for the starting left guard spot but could also see time at center if Gus Hartwig is out for an extended period. Another off-season addition came in the form of Butler Community College product Issiah Walker. The 2023 signee is a former highly-touted prospect out of high school, signing with Florida as a four-star recruit before transferring to Miami (FL). He spent two years in Coral Gables, but after not playing with the Hurricanes, he went the junior college route. Walker will come in and fill a key role as a reserve behind starting tackles Eric Miller and Mahamane Moussa. Mattox spoke highly of the incoming talent this off-season. “It’s gonna be crucial,” Mattox said, “I’m excited about those guys coming in to just, you know, add that depth and that experience.” With all of the impact players in the offensive line room, the Boilermakers are set to have solid depth in an area that could need it. As we’ve seen in recent years, Purdue’s offensive linemen have had trouble staying healthy. Last season, Daniel Johnson and Gus Hartwig went down with season-ending injuries, and Cam Craig was forced into a medical retirement due to back injuries. As injuries are a part of the game, Mattox feels it is his job to keep his group prepared to step into different roles when adversity strikes. “A lot of times your backup left guard or your starting left guard might be your backup right tackle or vice versa,” Mattox said. “It’s my job once they get here to make sure that I’m training guys in multiple positions.” The Boilermakers head into spring practices with an intriguing group of veteran and young offensive linemen ready to make an impact. It will be up to Matt Mattox to lead the group to a successful 2023 season.