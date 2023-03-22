Matt Klasco Joins Adventure Media As Manager – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Adventure Media, the artist-driven management and production company launched last summer by ICM Partners veterans Chris von Goetz and James Robins Early and producer Aaliyah Williams, has made its first manager hire. Matt Klasco is joining the company, reuniting with former ICM colleagues von Goetz and Robins Early.

Klasco began his career in 2016 in the ICM mailroom, working his way to the Agent Trainee program, before transitioning into management as a Literary Coordinator at Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. For the past three years, he ran his own boutique literary management and production company, Klasco Entertainment.

In joining Adventure Media, Klasco brings his roster of clients, including Dan Brier (Sweethearts, Heathers), Shawn Parikh (Night Court, Just for Laughs), and Sam Blakesberg (The Long Shot). Additionally, he serves as a producer on multiple projects in development.

‘On behalf of Aaliyah, James, and myself, we are excited to welcome Matt to Adventure,” von Goetz said. “We’ve known Matt from the beginning of his career, and it’s obvious to us that he is a future industry leader. His work ethic and dedication to his clients make him a great addition to our team.”

Since Adventure’s August launch, its clients have been nominated and won Emmys, Golden Globes and WGA Awards for their work on Abbott Elementary and Harley Quinn, showrun and executive produced by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker; and Better Call Saul, executive produced and directed by Thomas Schnauz. Casey Johnson and David Windsor’s new series, Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodriguez, recently premiered on ABC. Additionally, Adventure Media is currently producing The Green’s for Roku/Fremantle, created and executive produced by Sean Tretta.