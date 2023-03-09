Matt Harvey and Italy outlast Yoenis Cespedes and Cuba

Matt Harvey / SNY screengrab

Here are the latest updates on current and former Mets who are playing in the World Baseball Classic…

March 9, 10:17 a.m.

During Team Italy’s 6-3 win over Team Cuba, former Mets Matt Harvey and Yoenis Cespedes were front and center.

Harvey, who last pitched in the majors with the Baltimore Orioles in 2021, got the start and allowed two hits while twirling three scoreless innings.

He faced Cespedes in the second inning, getting him to ground out to second base.

With the game tied, 2-2, in the top of the 10th, Italy erupted for four runs and held on for a 6-3 victory.