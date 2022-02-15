Matt Harvey admits to drug use at Tyler Skaggs trial

Former Los Angeles Angels players Matt Harvey and C.J. Cron admitted to receiving pills from Eric Kay Tuesday during the former team communications official’s trial in relation to Tyler Skaggs’ death. Both players took the stand, where they discussed their own — and Skaggs’ — drug use.

Harvey — who pitched for the Angels in 2019 — took the stand first. Harvey said he obtained Percocet in 2019 and started using it in mid-April. He shared some of those pills with Skaggs.

Harvey said he would exchange pills with Skaggs in the clubhouse. Harvey said he received Percocet from a hockey player, but did not name the player. Harvey also said Skaggs received pills from Kay and another source in Santa Monica.

Harvey said he gave pills to Skaggs to be a good teammate, describing a culture in which MLB players were desperate to stay on the field and play through injuries. The former New York Mets star also talked about using cocaine at parties. He said he was still using cocaine when he went to California, saying his teams did not ask him about his drug use.

Matt Harvey discusses drug use in clubhouse and dugout

During his testimony, Harvey admitted to using Percocet in the clubhouse and dugout. He also claimed Skaggs snorted oxycodone in the clubhouse bathroom.

Harvey said Skaggs asked for Percocet before a 2019 road trip so he could be “loosey goosey” before a start.

The day before Skaggs’ death, Harvey said he asked Kay for an oxycodone after Harvey was told he wasn’t going on a road trip with the team. Harvey said Kay left the pill in Harvey’s locker. Harvey did not take it that day. Once he heard about Skaggs’ death the next day, Harvey threw out the pill.

Harvey wasn’t sure whether he ever saw Kay give Skaggs pills.

Harvey also testified that he believed Skaggs was not receiving pills when Kay entered rehab in 2019.

C.J. Cron admits to getting pills from Eric Kay

Cron took the stand after Harvey, and admitted to receiving pills from Kay when Cron was with the Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays. Cron spent four seasons with the Angels. His final year with the team came in 2017. He signed with the Rays the following year.

Cron said he made a “bad decision” when he took pills from Kay.

Cron also texted Skaggs during the 2018 season saying he needed “a big game blue.” Cron admitted he sent the text, but said it was a joke and that he’s never taken oxycodone or Percocet during a game.

Cron said he was introduced to Kay through Skaggs. Cron said he did not know who gave Skaggs “the pills that killed him.”

Tyler Skaggs died of opioid overdose in 2019

Skaggs died in July, 2019. He was 27. A toxicology report revealed Skaggs died of an opioid overdose. He reportedly mixed opioids and alcohol and choked on his own vomit.

Shortly after the toxicology report, it was revealed Kay reportedly supplied players with pills. Kay was indicted in October, 2020. He pleaded not guilty to charges “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury,” according to the New York Times.

Kay worked for the Angels for over a decade. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.