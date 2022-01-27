Bears hire Matt Eberflus: 8 things to know about Chicago’s new head coach

The Chicago Bears have hired Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their new head coach, and his first task will be assembling a coaching staff.

Given Eberflus’ defensive background, Eberflus needs to land the right offensive coordinator who’s going to develop quarterback Justin Fields and get this offense on track.

SI’s Albert Breer spoke to The Herd‘s Colin Cowherd on Thursday, where he explained that Eberflus has a “defined vision” for his coaching staff.” And that includes offense, which you figure was a big reason why he got hired.

Breer mentioned that Eberflus could target a certain coaching tree that’s seen plenty of success.

“On the offensive side, I would look for somebody from the Shanahan family,” Breer said. “I think that’s something he’d ideally like to do.”

One name that Breer mentioned specifically is Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who doesn’t call plays. That’s Sean McVay’s responsibility. Going elsewhere would allow O’Connell the chance to call plays.

That’s assuming he doesn’t get a head coaching job this cycle. He’s currently still in the running for a head coach job with the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings. O’Connell was also a finalist for the Denver Broncos job.

“I don’t know if (Eberflus) would be able to get Kevin O’Connell out of LA,” Breer said. “But if O’Connell doesn’t get the Texans job, doesn’t get the Vikings job, maybe Sean McVay allows him to leave to call plays somewhere that’ll be out of the (division)…Having O’Connell would be a big plus for Justin Fields.”

Breer also added that he believes Eberflus is probably going to lure some defensive coaches away from the Colts, as he’ll be in charge of the defense. He mentioned guys like linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and safeties coach Alan Williams.

