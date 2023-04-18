Matt Dumba knocks Joe Pavelski out of Stars-Wild Game 1 with devastating hit

It did not look good for Joe Pavelski after this hit. (USA TODAY Sports)

Veteran Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski needed help off the ice after getting tagged with a late, devastating hit by Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba mid-way through Game 1 of their opening-round series on Monday night.

Some wonder if Pavelski might have been struck by his own stick, possibly making matters worse before the Dallas forward’s head banged off the ice surface. Stars fans were incensed as officials decided to give Dumba just a two-minute minor for interference instead of a five-minute major after video review.

Pavelski, who potted did not return to the game.

It doesn’t appear that Dumba, 28, has been suspended at the NHL level.

Pavelski’s concussion history makes Dumba hit a bigger concern

Pavelski, 38, has a bit of a concussion history. Most prominently, he was bloodied and shaken up after a scary fall following a 2019 collision with then-Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin.

While that turn of events led to a five-minute major penalty that helped the Sharks kick off a stunning comeback against the Golden Knights, it was a frightening injury for Pavelski. Back during that postseason, Pavelski discussed dealing with concussion-like symptoms while celebrating his teammates’ win.

“I had the headaches and was dizzy at that moment, but was able to come out. I wanted to be in that room,” Pavelski told the Mercury News. “I was still very excited for those guys and then we went and got everything checked out after.”

Pavelski has found some incredible chemistry with young forwards Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz in Dallas, particularly this season, with Pavelski scoring 28 goals and 77 points in 82 games while providing his typically shrewd two-way play and helping Robertson ascend into a bonafide superstar.

Obviously, the most important thing is that Pavelski emphasizes his long-term health. No doubt, the Stars would miss his presence if he ends up missing a portion of what could be a tight, challenging series against the Wild.

It remains to be seen if Dumba will miss Game 2 (or more) due to supplemental discipline.