Matt Dillon To Receive Locarno Award — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Matt Dillon To Receive Locarno Award

Matt Dillon is to receive the Locarno Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award ceremony on Thursday, August 4 in Piazza Grande will be accompanied by screenings of Drugstore Cowboy (Gus Van Sant, 1989) and City of Ghosts (Matt Dillon, 2002), and a Q&A with the actor on Friday, August 5 at the Forum @Spazio Cinema. Dillon is best known for movies including The Outsiders (1983), Rumble Fish (1983), Wild Things (John McNaughton, 1998), There’s Something About Mary (Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly, 1998) and Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built (2018). Previous recipients of Locarno’s Lifetime Achievement Award have included Harrison Ford (2011), Alain Delon (2012), Jacqueline Bisset (2013), Harvey Keitel (2016) and, in 2021, Dario Argento.

Channel 4 Orders Facial Differences Format ‘Love My Face’

British broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned Glasgow’s Flabbergast TV to make life-affirming series Love My Face (working title). Each episode will see three people with visible facial differences —whether congenital, chronic, acquired or perceived — receive unique mental health support from disability campaigner Jono Lancaster. Support, advance and transformative treatments to help accept or address their differences are explored. It is producer Flabbergast’s first commission from Channel 4 since it landed the broadcaster’s Emerging Indie Fund discretionary award last year.

Sheffield DocFest Unveils International Competition Jury Ahead Of Thursday Festival Launch

Sheffield DocFest 2022’s International Competition Jury has been unveiled, comprising lecturer Emma Davie, whose film The Oil Machine which has its world premiere at the event; Nigerian filmmaker Ike Nnaebue, whose new film No U-Turn received a Special Mention at Berlinale 2022 and has it’s UK premiere in Sheffield; and producer Raymond Phathanavirangoon, who co-founded SEAFIC and has programme consulted for Cannes Critics’ Week and the Hong Kong and Toronto international film festivals. The nine films in competition include Nadim Mishlawi’s After the End of the World (Lebanon), Kim Hopkins’ A Bunch of Amateurs (UK) and Amiel Courtin-Wilson’s Man on Earth – Australia – 2022 – (Australia). Sheffield DocFest kicks-off on Thursday (June 23).

James Bond-Themed Doc ‘The Other Fellow’ Debuting At

Australian director Matthew Bauer’s James Bond-themed feature documentary The Other Fellow opens New Zealand’s Doc Edge Festival this Wednesday (June 22). The feature documentary debut explores the experiences of a diverse set of men who have gone through life with the name James Bond, in the shadow of the ‘007 phenomenon.’ The characters span a Swedish 007 super-fan with a WWII past, a New York theatre director, and an African American Bond accused of murder. “In the sixtieth anniversary year of the James Bond film series and as questions rage about the gender, race, and identity of the next movie 007, suddenly The Other Fellow holds great, fascinating resonance,” said Bauer. Marking its 17th edition, the Auckland-based Doc Edge Festival – Life Unscripted will showcase more than 100 feature-length and short films this year.